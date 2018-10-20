Government releases list of holidays for 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has released the list of holidays and restricted holidays for government offices in 2019. Government employees will get a holiday on January 2 for Mannam Jayanthi, and January 26 for Republic Day. They will get a holiday on March 4 for Sivarathri, April 15 for Vishu, April 18 for Maundy Thursday, and April 19 for Good Friday.

In May, June and July the employees will have one holiday each.

May 1 (May Day), June 5 (Id-ul-Fitr), and July 31 (Karkidaka Vavu Bali) are declared holidays. August has three holidays: August 15 (Independence Day), August 23 (Sreekrishna Jayanthi) and August 28 (Ayyankali Jayanthi).

September will have six holidays. September 9 (Muharram), September 10 (First Onam), September 11 (Thiruvonam), September 12 (Third Onam), September 13 (Fourth Onam/ Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi) and September 21 (Sree Narayana Samadhi Day).

October 2 (Gandhi Jayanthi), October 7 (Mahanavami), and October 8 (Vijayadashami) have been declared holidays. December will have one holiday on Christmas. Easter (April 21), Birthday of BR Ambedkar (April 14), Bakrid (August 11), Deepavali (October 27), and Birthday of Prophet Muhammed (November 9) fall on second Saturdays and Sundays, and have thus been exempted from the holiday list.