Governor P Sathasivam summons top cop Loknath Behera

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state witnessing tension in unprecedented levels owing to Sabarimala standoff, Governor P Sathasivam on Friday summoned state police chief Loknath Behera to his office. During the meeting, he sought information about the law and order situation in Sabarimala and adjoining areas in the wake of the protest against the possible entry of women to the shrine.

Behera briefed the Governor about the situation and assured the police are equipped to provide protection to genuine pilgrims who want to visit the temple. However, he made it clear the sentiments of devotees will be also considered. The meeting lasted for two-and-a-half hours.