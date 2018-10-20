Home States Kerala

Governor P Sathasivam summons top cop Loknath Behera

Behera briefed the Governor about the situation and assured the police are equipped to provide protection to genuine pilgrims who want to visit the temple.

Published: 20th October 2018 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Loknath Behera

Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera | Express Photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state witnessing tension in unprecedented levels owing to Sabarimala standoff, Governor P Sathasivam on Friday summoned state police chief Loknath Behera to his office. During the meeting, he sought information about the law and order situation in Sabarimala and adjoining areas in the wake of the protest against the possible entry of women to the shrine.

Behera briefed the Governor about the situation and assured the police are equipped to provide protection to genuine pilgrims who want to visit the temple. However, he made it clear the sentiments of devotees will be also considered. The meeting lasted for two-and-a-half hours.

