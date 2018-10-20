Kids initiated into world of letters at Thunchan Parambu

By Express News Service

TIRUR (MALAPPURAM): A total of 3,834 children were introduced into the world of letters at Thunchan Parambu in Tirur on Vijayadashami day. There was a heavy rush at Thunchan Parambu at both the Saraswathi mandapam and the Thunchan memorial mandapam where tiny tots came with their parents.

Some were crying and trying to wriggle out of laps of their parents while others smilingly repeated the words recited by their gurus. The exercise began at 4.30 am and ended at 1 pm. There were a total of 24 gurus who recited and wrote the letters on the tongue and also on the plate of grains.

Those who initiated the children into the world of letters included literary geniuses, writers and cultural leaders like M T Vasudevan Nair, K P Ramanunni. Manambur Rajan Babu, Mundur Sethumadhavan, Isaac Eapen, Alancode Leelakrishnan, Ponoor K Karunakaran, Kanesh Ponoor, Sreejith Perunthachan, Dr Anand Kavalam, Divakaran Mavilayi, Padma Das, Dr P K Radhamani, K P Sudheera and Dr P Usha among others.