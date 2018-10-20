‘Nair Service Society will protect customs at all costs’

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Hitting hard at the LDF regime, Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the “government’s intention of imposing atheism while keeping pseudo secularism in mind has come to the fore with its stand on the Sabarimala issue”. He was speaking after inaugurating the Vijayadasami day Nair meet in Perunna near here on Friday.

In a strong message to the Chief Minister, he said the NSS will go to any extent to protect the faith, customs and practices in Sabarimala. “If the government thinks the NSS will take things for granted, it is mistaken. The NSS will stand firm in the opposite side on matters that must be opposed. However, we will never opt for the path of violence,” he said.

“There is no doubt the CM has made a serious mistake on the Sabarimala issue. We have seen the worst things at the holy and serene land. While the government was eager to provide strong protection to pseudo devotees and atheists to proceed to Sannidhanam, the police behaved despicably and contemptuously towards devotees who were peacefully protesting by chanting prayers,” he said.

“I have a culture that was whispered by my mother on my ears on the 28th day of my birth. This is the culture of every Hindu. We don’t need the CM’s permission to protect this culture,” he said. “Only the united efforts of the thantris, Pandalam royal family, other Hindu organisations and devotees to protect the faith, customs and practices in Sabarimala can prevent the wrong moves of the government and the Travancore Devaswom Board,” he said.

He questioned the undue haste shown by the government in implementing the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala. “Several SC orders are pending before the government to be implemented, which include the order on feud between two Christian denominations. In the Senkumar case, the government moved an appeal shelling out a huge amount. At the same time, it decided to implement the (Sabarimala) order even before it got a signed copy of the judgment. Why this haste. Whose agenda is this?” he wondered.