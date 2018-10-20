Home States Kerala

‘Nair Service Society will protect customs at all costs’

In a strong message to the Chief Minister, he said the NSS will go to any extent to protect the faith, customs and practices in Sabarimala.

Published: 20th October 2018 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Hitting hard at the LDF regime, Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the “government’s intention of imposing atheism while keeping pseudo secularism in mind has come to the fore with its stand on the Sabarimala issue”. He was speaking after inaugurating the Vijayadasami day Nair meet in Perunna near here on Friday.

In a strong message to the Chief Minister, he said the NSS will go to any extent to protect the faith, customs and practices in Sabarimala. “If the government thinks the NSS will take things for granted, it is mistaken. The NSS will stand firm in the opposite side on matters that must be opposed. However, we will never opt for the path of violence,” he said.

“There is no doubt the CM has made a serious mistake on the Sabarimala issue. We have seen the worst things at the holy and serene land. While the government was eager to provide strong protection to pseudo devotees and atheists to proceed to Sannidhanam, the police behaved despicably and contemptuously towards devotees who were peacefully protesting by chanting prayers,” he said.

“I have a culture that was whispered by my mother on my ears on the 28th day of my birth. This is the culture of every Hindu. We don’t need the CM’s permission to protect this culture,” he said. “Only the united efforts of the thantris, Pandalam royal family, other Hindu organisations and devotees to protect the faith, customs and practices in Sabarimala can prevent the wrong moves of the government and the Travancore Devaswom Board,” he said.

He questioned the undue haste shown by the government in implementing the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala. “Several SC orders are pending before the government to be implemented, which include the order on feud between two Christian denominations. In the Senkumar case, the government moved an appeal shelling out a huge amount. At the same time, it decided to implement the (Sabarimala) order even before it got a signed copy of the judgment. Why this haste. Whose agenda is this?” he wondered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nair Service Society

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp