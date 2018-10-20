Now, Kudumbashree to help find life partner  

Home States Kerala

Two years into the launch of www.kudumbashreematrimonial.com, more than 5,000 people have registered with it.

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kudumbashree Matrimonial. Doesn’t that sound like a perfect title for the service? The women’s self-help group, after reaping success in different fields, is now foraying into the lucrative and highly competitive online matrimonial sector. Kudumbashree Matrimonial, which until now had its service only in Thrissur district, is set to expand statewide and launch its online service on November 1, the Kerala piravi day.

“After getting splendid support so far for our service in Thrissur, we’re planning to expand it to other parts of the state, with the Kudumbashree workers being asked to set up at least one branch in each district,” said Kudumbashree Mission Programme officer (microenterprises) Niranjana N S.

Former CDS chairperson Sindhu Balan, who came up with the idea of creating a matrimony website under the Kudumbashree Mission, said: “Training for the Kudumbashree workers, who’re interested to associate with the project, has already started.” 

Two years into the launch of www.kudumbashreematrimonial.com, more than 5,000 people have registered with it.“Moreover, we could help get partners for 100 people. The response we got made us think of expanding the project to other parts of state,” said Sindhu, who hopes to increase its reach with added publicity. 

Kudumbashree Matrimonial

