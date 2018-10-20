Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: Southern states told to facilitate entry of women

The letter said comprehensive security arrangements will be required at the Sabarimala shrine.

Published: 20th October 2018 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala-women entry-protests

Sabarimala temple.(Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Home Ministry has asked Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments to facilitate the entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict. “Necessary precautions should be taken to maintain law and order and appropriate security arrangements have to be made to prevent any untoward incident.

Appropriate prohibitory orders to be issued and a close watch should be kept on the dissemination of adverse information through social media and internet services to ensure no breach of law and order takes place,” said the letter by Arvind Nath Jha, Under Secretary in the Home Ministry, to the Chief Secretaries of the southern states.

The letter said comprehensive security arrangements will be required at the Sabarimala shrine. The letter took note of the protests by Ayyappa devotees, Hindu outfits and certain caste-based outfits against allowing women of all ages to the shrine in the wake of the court order.

TAGS
Sabarimala Sabarimala protest

