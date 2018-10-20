Sabarimala row: Will visit again when I turn 50, says 9-year-old TN girl with placard

By Online Desk

Janani, a nine-year-old girl from Madurai on Saturday caught the public eye when she was seen at Sabarimala with a placard which reads she will wait until she turns 50 to have a darshan of Lord Ayyappa in the hill shrine.

Janani had visited the temple with her parents on Friday.

"We don't know what SC ordered. Once my daughter completes 10 yrs of age, she'll wait till 50 yrs of age and then she can come to Ayyappa" said Janani's father R Satish Kumar.

Kerala:Janani,9-yr-old girl from Madurai,at #SabarimalaTemple with placard reading 'she'll come to temple again after 50 yrs of age.Her father says,"We don't know what SC ordered.Once my daughter completes 10 yrs of age,she'll wait till 50 yrs of age&then she can come to Ayyappa" pic.twitter.com/EziWdfFVta — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2018

Satish said he won't like it if his daughter visits Sabarimala before she is 50.

Friday witnessed huge protests as hundreds of devotees at Sabarimala temple forced two women to stop their journey towards the shrine.