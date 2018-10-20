Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: Will visit again when I turn 50, says 9-year-old TN girl with placard

Friday witnessed huge protests as hundreds of devotees at Sabarimala temple forced two women to stop their journey towards the shrine.

Published: 20th October 2018 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Janani had visited the temple with her parents on Friday. (Photo| ANI)

By Online Desk

Janani, a nine-year-old girl from Madurai on Saturday caught the public eye when she was seen at Sabarimala with a placard which reads she will wait until she turns 50 to have a darshan of Lord Ayyappa in the hill shrine.

Janani had visited the temple with her parents on Friday.

"We don't know what SC ordered. Once my daughter completes 10 yrs of age, she'll wait till 50 yrs of age and then she can come to Ayyappa" said Janani's father R Satish Kumar.

Satish said he won't like it if his daughter visits Sabarimala before she is 50.

Friday witnessed huge protests as hundreds of devotees at Sabarimala temple forced two women to stop their journey towards the shrine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala protest Sabarimala women's entry Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp