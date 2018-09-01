Here's how Kerala floods broke the religious barriers

By ANI

TRIVANDRUM: Amidst the devastation due to floods in Kerala, instances of unity have come forward wherein people together are giving their best to help bring life back to normal.

One such example was seen at the Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Ernakulam's Chendamangalam, where a group of people, from different communities, took the initiative to clean the devotional place, which was earlier submerged in water and was not in a state for devotees to enter.

Joseph, leader of the group told ANI that the team includes members from all communities and that they are working for humanity.

"We are going to all temples, churches and mosques around to clean them. We all have come together for the sake of humanity," Joseph said.

Kerala was recently hit by the worst floods of nearly a century, which claimed lives of more than 400 people and caused damage to the tune of Rs. 20,000 crores.

However, the state is now coming back to normalcy as most of the schools and working places have opened. Teachers of the Chennamangalam Government Higher Secondary School told ANI that they have started calling parents of all the students and are requesting them to send their children to school. It is expected that by September 15 all schools will become functional properly.

While the time period between August and October is considered as the peak season for tourists in the state, this year Kerala is facing a big decline in the numbers, especially in popular places like Kochi, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Idukki.

The Kerala Tourism Department has planned to rebuild the tourism sector in the state, said Nand Kumar KP, Joint Director, Department of Tourism, Earnakulam.

Besides the locals, people from across the country have come out in support of Kerala.

Addressing the Kerala legislative assembly on August 30, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that Rs 738 crore has been deposited in the chief minister's distress relief fund till August 28 for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure.

Meanwhile, students from a school in Latur's Ahmadpur have handed over Rs 51,000 to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for Kerala flood relief. They had apparently collected the money by setting up a tea stall.