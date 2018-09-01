Mallapuram man commits suicide after alleged moral policing

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man committed suicide after he allegedly underwent assault by moral goons in the district on Friday night. The tragic incident occurred at Kuttippala in Kalpakanchery police station limits.

Mohammed Sajid was found hanging by relatives inside his house at Kuttippala. Sajid, according to relatives, was beaten by a gang of unidentified persons after he was spotted in mysterious circumstances two days ago at Mammalippadi near Kottakkal. The victim was tied with ropes and was beaten. Later, Kalpakanchery police arrived at the spot and took him to the station, from where he was unconditionally released. Police registered no case after they failed to get any complaint from the victim.

Soon after the incident, videos of Sajid, being questioned and beaten, started to circulate on social media. The videos alleged Sajid was a thief.

Police suspect humiliation might have led to the suicide. "Medical examination has found no serious injury in his body," said a police officer at Kalpakanchery station. However, the incident has triggered strong protests and people's representatives have urged stringent action against the moral goons.

In an alleged moral policing case, a 41-year-old man was brutally beaten to death in 2017 at Mankada. Kunnasseri Naseer Husain was killed by an eight-member gang on June 27, 2016 at Koottil near Mankada. He was beaten to death by the gang after he was spotted inside a house, in which a woman was staying alone. After entering the house the gang, he was taken to a closed room and started severely beating him up until he fell unconscious.