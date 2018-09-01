Home States Kerala

Mallapuram man commits suicide after alleged moral policing

Mohammed Sajid, according to relatives, was beaten by a gang of unidentified persons after he was spotted in mysterious circumstances two days ago at Mammalippadi near Kottakkal.

Published: 01st September 2018 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Hospital Death

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man committed suicide after he allegedly underwent assault by moral goons in the district on Friday night. The tragic incident occurred at Kuttippala in Kalpakanchery police station limits.

Mohammed Sajid was found hanging by relatives inside his house at Kuttippala. Sajid, according to relatives, was beaten by a gang of unidentified persons after he was spotted in mysterious circumstances two days ago at Mammalippadi near Kottakkal. The victim was tied with ropes and was beaten. Later, Kalpakanchery police arrived at the spot and took him to the station, from where he was unconditionally released. Police registered no case after they failed to get any complaint from the victim.

Soon after the incident, videos of Sajid, being questioned and beaten, started to circulate on social media. The videos alleged Sajid was a thief.

Police suspect humiliation might have led to the suicide. "Medical examination has found no serious injury in his body," said a police officer at Kalpakanchery station. However, the incident has triggered strong protests and people's representatives have urged stringent action against the moral goons.

In an alleged moral policing case,  a 41-year-old man was brutally beaten to death in 2017 at Mankada. Kunnasseri Naseer Husain was killed by an eight-member gang on June 27, 2016 at Koottil near Mankada. He was beaten to death by the gang after he was spotted inside a house, in which a woman was staying alone. After entering the house the gang, he was taken to a closed room and started severely beating him up until he fell unconscious.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kuttipala Malappuram Malappuram man suicide Kalpakanchery police station Kerala moral policing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case