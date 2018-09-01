Practical difficulties in opening separate account, govt tells HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The state government on Friday submitted before the Kerala High Court the donations credited to the CM’s Distress Relief Fund from August 9 are exclusively for relief and rehabilitation purposes of the flood victims. The state said the procedure will be followed until the process of rehabilitation and reconstruction is completed.

The state made the submission in response to a petition filed by High Court lawyer A A Shibi seeking a directive to create and maintain a separate account solely for flood relief. The petitioner also sought a directive to transfer all amounts credited to CMDRF after August 15 to the separate account. The petitioner alleged there is a possibility the amount received by the state towards donations to CMDRF could be diverted for other purposes.

The state informed the court separate accounting is being done of the expenditure incurred, and periodic audit will also be conducted. There are practical difficulties in opening a separate fund, distinct from CMDRF, for flood relief and rehabilitation operations alone. If a new account is opened, inclusion of that fund for income tax exemption may take time and it will discourage people from making donations.

Recording the submission, the court said assurance given by the state would suffice for the time being.

Appointed amicus curiae

taking note of a large number of PILs being filed in connection with the relief and rehabilitation process, the HC appointed advocate Jacob P Alex as amicus curiae to assist the court.

‘Pampa’s course altered completely’

Kochi: The Special Commissioner Sabarimala on Friday informed the Kerala High Court the recent floods in the Pampa has altered the mighty river’s course completely. Presently, there is no safe access to Sabarimala from Pampa and it is impossible to move essential supplies across the Pampa. The trees and silt in the original course of the Pampa have to be removed. Thereafter, the strength and condition of the bridges should be assessed by the PWD and Irrigation Department. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has to repair or reconstruct the service road and Nadappanthal to enable the movement of pilgrims and vehicles. The Commissioner also submitted if the bridges are unserviceable, three Bailey bridges should be constructed across the Pampa. Of the three, one bridge is for ferrying cargo and two for use by pedestrians. The state government shall coordinate with the Ministry of Defence, Army and the High Power Committee for implementation of the master plan and all the departments shall give necessary inputs to the Army for constructing the Bailey bridges. Following the Special Commissioner’s submission, the court sought the state government and TDB’s views.