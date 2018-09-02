Able-bodied fishers can be squad members

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “In the case of SRS, any able-bodied fisherman who belongs to the age group of 20 to 40 years can become part of the initiative. After screening they will be trained at Goa-based National Institute of Watersports, Mumbai-based Marine Training Academy and others in handling sea-related disasters,” said the Minister.

When asked about the criteria for becoming a coastal warden, the minister said the preliminary decision is to make it as same as that of the Civil Police Officer. She also said after a minimum of two-year apprenticeship training, the selected fishermen will be regularised in the force.