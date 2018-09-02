Home States Kerala

Able-bodied fishers can be squad members

“In the case of SRS, any able-bodied fisherman who belongs to the age group of 20 to 40 years can become part of the initiative. 

Published: 02nd September 2018 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “In the case of SRS, any able-bodied fisherman who belongs to the age group of 20 to 40 years can become part of the initiative. After screening they will be trained at Goa-based National Institute of Watersports, Mumbai-based Marine Training Academy and others in handling sea-related disasters,” said the Minister. 

When asked about the criteria for becoming a coastal warden, the minister said the preliminary decision is to make it as same as that of the Civil Police Officer. She also said after a minimum of two-year apprenticeship training, the selected fishermen will be regularised in the force.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fishermen National Institute of Watersports Marine Training Academy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to