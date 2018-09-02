CaRe Grace project will help healthcare: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chief Minister said CaRe Grace is a project supported by the Cooperative Department under the Cooperative Alliance to Rebuild Kerala to provide health care and support to the flood victims in distress, provide children with educational kits and general service to the people.There are around 120 small and large cooperative hospitals in the state and several clinics, medical labs and medical stores are functioning in the state. To take care of the health of the people in the disaster-affected areas, these units will be networked, the Chief Minister said.

Consultation and treatment will either be free or at a reduced rate at these centres under this project. Prevention of diseases, waste disposal, cleaning of water resources will also come under this, the Chief Minister said. This project can also help finance the educational kits of children in the disaster-affected areas. Minister for Cooperatives Kadakampally Surendran who presided over the meeting said a help desk will be created for the people who have lost official records, certificates to write applications at the nearest cooperative society.

He also said the state Cooperative Department will provide all support to the government projects to raise the living standards of the people of the state. Ministers E Chandrasekharan, A C Moideen, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan MLA, PCS association president V Joy MLA, Koliyakkod Krishnan Nair, Additional Chief Secretary P H Kurien, LSG Secretary T K Jose, Cooperative department Secretary Mini Antony, Registrar cooperatives Shanavas also spoke in the meeting.