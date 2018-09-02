Home States Kerala

Cooperative Department to give Rs 5 lakh each to build homes

It is learnt 7,000 houses were totally destroyed in the devastating floods and, of this, as a first stage, 1,500 families will be given homes. 

Published: 02nd September 2018 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chief Minister said the Cooperative Department will provide Rs 5 lakh rupees each under CaRe home project for building a home and the total project cost is estimated at Rs75 crore. It is learnt 7,000 houses were totally destroyed in the devastating floods and, of this, as a first stage, 1,500 families will be given homes. 

Construction of homes will be entrusted with local cooperative bodies which are into construction or to strong cooperative bodies. The plan and estimate of the houses will be finalised on the basis of the conditions at the local level, positioning of the land, availability of land and the interest of the consumer as well as the financial situation.

Engineering experts, as well as students of engineering colleges, will be roped in for making these plan estimates. The house will be constructed in three months after starting the work and the total area of the house should not be less than 600 sq ft. Design and plan of the houses will be such as to withstand natural calamities.  The work will start this month. 

