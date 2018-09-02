Home States Kerala

KSRTC temporarily removes 143 empanelled staff

KSRTC workers unions claim the management plans to remove 2,173 temporary mechanics.  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Friday temporarily removed 143 the empanelled employees working in the body building section. The decision was taken since Corporation has not undertaken any body building work since March 2017. Those removed include welders and blacksmiths at the Central Workshop in Pappanamcode, and at the regional workshops in Mavelikara, Aluva, Edappal and Kozhikode. 

“Workers under this category were being paid salaries without engaging on any work for the past 1 year. 
“The Corporation requires Rs 94 crore in a month to pay staff salaries. Such a decision is necessary to handle the expenses economically. Rather than reducing the number of permanent employees, it’s better to temporarily dismiss the empanelled employees,” said a KSRTC officer.The management is working on bringing many new changes based on the Sushil Khanna Report to help KSRTC o overcome financial crisis. However, KSRTC workers unions claim the management plans to remove 2,173 temporary mechanics.  

