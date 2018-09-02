Home States Kerala

NIA Court to indict accused in Kanakamala IS case

All the accused who have been arrested in the case are currently in Kerala. The case would be considered for the trial proceedings.

By Toby Antony
KOCHI:  The Kanakamala Islamic State (IS) case in which a group declared allegiance to the terror outfit and planned terror attacks at numerous place in Kerala and neighbouring states will enter the trial stage at the NIA Court in Kochi. As part of it, the accused persons will be indicted by the NIA Court in Kochi on Monday.Two related cases will enter trial stages as the NIA has completed all the remaining procedures and the accused are ready to undergo trial. The agency has filed three charge sheets in the case. The accused who will undergo trial proceedings are Manseed alias Omar Al Hindi of Thalassery, Swalih Mohammed of Chelad, Rashid Ali of Coimbatore, Ramshad N K of Kuttiadi, his brother Jasim N K and Moinudheen P K. Sajeer Mangalassery of Kozhikode an accused in the case is suspected to be killed after joining the IS in Afghanistan.

“All the accused who have been arrested in the case are currently in Kerala. The case would be considered for the trial proceedings. Some of the accused in these case are still absconding and the investigation is continuing. The charges against the arrested persons will be framed by the court on Monday. The date for the commencement of the trial would be announced after framing the charges,” sources said.Following the information from intelligence agencies, the NIA in October 2016 raided a clandestine meeting held by members of the IS at Kanakamala in Kannur district. There were around 15 members in the group. 

During the interrogation, the accused disclosed details of the conspirators within and outside India directing them through social media platforms like Facebook and Telegram. They also collected funds to wage war against the Government of India.“The accused persons conducted preparations to attack foreigners, especially Jews visiting Vattakkanal near Kodaikanal; to attack prominent political leaders at Kozhikode and also conspired to attack an event of Jamaat-e-Islami at Kochi. 

“They had also conspired to attack High Court judges, Senior Police Officers, rationalists and Muslims  belonging to the Ahmadiyya sect, with the intention of committing terror acts within India, to be claimed by IS. It has also been established during the investigation the accused persons had tried to collect arms and ammunition besides poison and bombs while knowingly and intentionally preparing to wage war against the Government of India,” stated the NIA charge sheet.

The associated case
The associated case in which a Thodupuzha native reached Iraq and Syria to fight for the IS will also enter the trial stage. The accused in the case is Subahani Haja alias, Abu Jasmine. After the arrest of the IS group from Kanakamala, the NIA team received information about Subahani who travelled to Iraq and Syria to fight for the IS in April 2015. However, after witnessing the death of co-fighters at the war front, Subahani returned to India. However, he continued to work for the IS after reaching India.

Paris attack and the French connection
The NIA had shared information about some of the persons involved in the Paris attacks with French agencies after the arrest of Subahani Haja. He was working for the IS regiment named Omer-Kathi-Kaliph. The commander of the group was one Abu Sulaimani Al Francisse. During his stay at the regiment, some of the person involved in the Paris attack had visited Abu Sulaiman, including Abdel Hamid, Abdesalam and Mohammad Usman.

