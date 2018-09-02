Home States Kerala

Postpone ministers’ foreign tour: Oommen Chandy

Former Indian Ambassador T P Sreenivasan said the foreign tour of state ministers was totally unnecessary.

Published: 02nd September 2018 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the state ministers are gearing up for a foreign tour to raise money for flood relief and rebuild Kerala, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy and other prominent personalities have come out against the proposed tour programme.Chandy said the tour programme of the ministers should be postponed because the presence of Ministers was a must to monitor the relief activities taking place in the state. “With people returning home from relief camps, the relief activities have come to a standstill. The Ministers should be in the state at this point to monitor and take necessary steps to ensure the benefits reach the people.”

Former Indian Ambassador T P Sreenivasan said the foreign tour of state ministers was totally unnecessary. In a tweet, he said “A reported decision by Govt of Kerala to send Ministers abroad to secure donations is unnecessary, undesirable and unprecedented. Indian organisations abroad are already doing their best and assistance from Govts is not in state jurisdiction.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Oommen Chandy T P Sreenivasan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to