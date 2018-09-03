Home States Kerala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's foreign jaunt will undermine rehabilitation: M M Hassan

KPCC chief  M M Hassan said the planned overseas visit by the state ministers to mobilise funds for flood relief  will undermine the ongoing flood relief and  rehabilitation work.

Published: 03rd September 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC chief  M M Hassan said the planned overseas visit by the state ministers to mobilise funds for flood relief will undermine the ongoing flood relief and rehabilitation work. In a release here,  Hassan, who termed the proposed trip by the ministers untimely, hastened to add Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s visit to the US is for medical purposes.  

Kerala is limping to normalcy from the flood disaster,  with thousands still in the relief camps. The ministers  going on the foreign jaunts  are in charge of districts to coordinate the relief and rehabilitation work along with senior officers, he said. Considering the  emergency situation the foreign travel of the ministers should be put off, Hassan said.

ALSO READ | Leptospirosis and related mortality rates on the rise after floods

Even the LDF MLAs had stated in the Assembly there is no coordination in the relief and rehabilitation work, Hassan said. The exact figures regarding the scale of the tragedy are not available yet and the government should immediately come out with detailed figures and action plan  to get  more Central funds, Hassan said. This will also become affected on account of the ministers’ staying away.

Malayalees world over, including those living in the state, had contributed generously to the CM’s Distress Relief  Fund, with relief materials worth several crore too being sent. All these were done online and  materials and money can be collected in the same manner,Hassan said, indicating the ministers’ foreign jaunt for the purpose is totally unwarranted. A special account should be opened immediately  to ensure proper utilisation of flood relief funds, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KPCC chief M M Hassan Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival