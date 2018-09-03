Home States Kerala

Fish-selling Kerala student Hanan Hamid injured in accident

Published: 03rd September 2018 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Hanan Hamid (Photo | EPS/A Sanesh)

By PTI

KOCHI: Hanan Hamid, a 21-year old college student, who was trolled for selling fish to raise money for her studies, on Monday suffered injuries in an accident in Thrissur district, police said.

The accident occurred when her car hit an electric pole in Kothaparambu near Kodungallur, police said adding she was returning after a stage show.

She has been rushed to a private hospital here, sources said.

A B.Sc student at a private college at Thodupuzha in Idukki district, Hanan's story had gone viral after a Malayalam daily reported her struggles.

However, a section of social media users expressed doubts about her struggles and claimed it was 'fake.' Hanan, a college student from Kochi, had contributed Rs 1.5 lakh towards the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

 

