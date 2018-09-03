Home States Kerala

Kurinjimala of Eravikulam National Park opened to tourists amid safety worries

The authorities are yet to conduct a study on the strength of existing buildings in the affected areas that wait to welcome the tourist rush.

In view of the neelakurinji blooming season, the mud and boulders that fell on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi national highway at Munnar are being removed | Express file photo

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

IDUKKI: Yielding to pressure from the tourism industry, the Idukki district administration’s decision to open Kurinjimala at Eravikulam National Park for tourists has raised concerns as the roads leading to Munnar are yet to be restored or strengthened after the flood. The authorities are yet to conduct a study on the strength of existing buildings in the affected areas that wait to welcome the tourist rush.

Eravikulam National Park wildlife warden R Lekshmi told ‘Express’ that the park was thrown opened for visitors from Saturday in the wake of the district administration’s decision. Even though only 61 tourists visited Kurinjimala on Saturday, the tourist flow is expected to increase after the road leading to the national park and a bridge that was damaged in the flood are restored.

The district administration is planning to allow traffic via the bridge by Wednesday. The Forest Department is also organising treks to Lakkamkudi this time as there is massive flowering on the top this year, she said.

But the decision has raised concerns as almost all roads leading to the famed hill station are damaged due to the massive landslides and landslips, and are yet to be restored or strengthened fully by the authorities.
More than two dozen locations on the state highway leading to Munnar from downtown Adimali have developed either cracks or portions of road caved in to the gorge under the road, apart from the mud and earth slipped onto the road from top of the hills on one side.

During a trip through various parts of the district, especially Munnar, ‘Express’ saw some of the damage caused by landslides near human settlements. ‘Express’ recorded around a dozen landslips near precariously perched resorts on the hills in Munnar. The district administration is yet to conduct a detailed assessment of the damage inside resorts or areas that are vulnerable to further landslips in the event of yet another precipitation.

When asked whether the district is ready to receive around 8 lakh tourists during the Kurinji blooming period, Collector Jeeven Babu said,

“The district administration can’t say ‘no’ to the tourists who flock the hill station to witness the Kurinji, which blooms once in 12 years. But it doesn’t mean we are very much positive to welcome all the ones who flock to the tourist station disregarding the ground realities in the hill district. Of course, there will be some restrictions and it has been tirelessly working to restore normalcy in the district.”

