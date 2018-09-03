Home States Kerala

Leptospirosis and related mortality rates on the rise after floods

With leptospirosis cases and related mortality rates showing a spike in the state, the Health Department has found themselves in a catch-22 situation.

Published: 03rd September 2018

A joint action plan of all department concerned would be implemented to make the houses habitable and areas disease free (File photo | EPS).

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With leptospirosis cases and related mortality rates showing a spike in the state, the Health Department has found themselves in a catch-22 situation. Though a high alert has been issued against the infectious disease, sources say the department is suspecting the possibility of a bacterial strain that makes it more fatal.

“The current situation is a matter of concern. We’re not dealing with the usual variants of leptospirosis renal disease and hepatic dysfunction, but a severe form of leptospirosis pulmonary haemorrhage syndrome,” said Director of Health Services (in-charge) Dr Raju V R.

He said the problem the medical practitioners have been facing is that they were not getting enough time for treating a patient having symptoms of leptospirosis.

“On the third or fourth day after the diagnosis, a patient is succumbing to leptospirosis. The key here is to avoid self-medication and avail treatment at the earliest,” said Raju.

Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan said though the situation is not alarming, the department has sought the expertise of Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair. 

“We had expected cases of leptospirosis post flood and taken precautionary measures.Though the situation isn’t alarming, even a slight laxity could make it worse,” said Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan.He said the confirmed cases and related deaths were among those who had not taken antibiotics.

People in the flood-hit areas, as well as those who had engaged in rescue and cleanliness activities, should have to mandatorily take  200 mg dose of doxycycline to prevent further spread of leptospirosis.
The other day Union Health Minister J P Nadda had stated the Centre was closely monitoring the chances of outbreak of epidemic-prone diseases in the state.

The minister further added that in the wake of a rise in cases of leptospirosis, acute diarrhoeal disease and dengue, the Ministry will coordinate with the Health Department to bring the situation under control. 

