The charge of the lightweight lathi brigade

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Kerala Police are marching towards gentle policing and brutal lathi-charges will be a thing of the past. The lathis fixed with brass ‘ferrule’ to beat and jab agitators will soon be replaced with soft materials. The shield will become a ‘kavach’ to protect the police and push back agitators. An intensive training has started in the Kerala Police Academy to build a ‘welfare state police’ and replace the British Raj system.

The recent setbacks faced by the  department from courts and the public also led to expedite the process of change in style. According to State Police Chief Loknath Behera, the government and the Police Department are planning a structural change in the handling of the mob.

“We’ve been following the British method in lathi-charging, handling of the mob and even the lathis are from the period of British rule,” he told Express. “Now, a democratic government is ruling  the country and the people are also a part of it. So, the suppression is not a way to handle the public. The training in the new syllabus will be adopted as early as possible,” he added.

“The department is following the method of training implemented in the British period,” Police Academy principal K Sethuraman said. “The method was used by the British cavalry force to suppress the agitators of Salt Sathyagraha in 1930. Now the governments have changed and there is no difference between the rulers and the ruled. So, the style of dealing with agitators needs to change. The old wooden lathis are to be replaced by light-weight plastic or polycarbonate batons.”

Lathi-charging to be used only as an ‘extreme step’

“At present, the police exert high pressure at the time of lathi-charging and they club agitators on the head, jab them with the ‘ferrule’ and beat them on the neck. The agitators retaliate and stone pelting is common during lathi-charges. It is creating injuries to force also,” said K Sethuraman.

“In the new system, lathi-charging will be avoided and it will only be resorted to as an extreme step. At the time of charging, light-weight lathis will be used to beat agitators on the thigh or below the shoulders. It will inflict pain, but the chances of fracture or wounds will be reduced.  The practice of clubbing the head will be avoided and special training is being given on the lathi-charging techniques,” said Sethuraman.

“The new syllabus was formulated in 2010 and it was implemented to train the force from last month. The training will also give more emphasis on the ‘formation’ when there is an attack on VVIPs. Maximum thrust will be given to protect the VVIPs with the shields. So, an eight-point tactic on how to use shields is being given to the force. Since the police personnel suffer injuries in stone pelting, a special training will be given to the personnel to how to protect themselves,” he said.

As the first step, training is being given to master trainers and they will give training to all personnel. After the training session is complete, the new system will be implemented in policing, officials said.

Training time
