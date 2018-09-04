Home States Kerala

Leptospirosis cases are mounting, 66 deaths till now

The leptospirosis scare that began haunting Kerala with the first reported death on August 22 is now spiralling out of control.

Rajeev Sadanandan Health Secretary

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The leptospirosis scare that began haunting Kerala with the first reported death on August 22 is now spiralling out of control. Not without reason. Till date, 66 deaths have been attributed to leptospirosis while 842 people are suspected to have contracted the bacterial infection, with 372 confirmed cases reported. The state government, however, has recorded only 12 deaths with leptospirosis as the definite cause.

Escalating concerns, 10 more deaths related to the disease were reported in the state on Monday. While two were confirmed leptospirosis deaths, the eight other deceased had sought treatment for suspected leptospirosis. The numbers saw a steady rise following the floods that hit Kerala in August. 

Apart from the 12 deaths confirmed to have been caused by leptospirosis, 34 suspected lepto deaths happened in August while 20 such deaths have occurred in just three days of September.Considering the epidemic-like situation, the Health Department will treat all people showing symptoms like fever and myalgia, coupled with an exposure to floodwater, as suspected cases of leptospirosis. In the first half of the year, till July, the number of leptospirosis deaths in the state was 28. Last year, the total number of leptospirosis deaths was 80, and 35 the year before.

“This is the period leptospirosis usually strikes,” said Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan. “By the time the floods hit Kerala, the primary and secondary hosts were carrying the infection and then they mixed with floodwater.”

This time, he said, the water carrying the bacteria came to the people rather than the other way.
“Now, people are aware of the dangers and we request everyone to take the prophylaxis, which is doxycycline. As soon as floodwater receded, we had informed people of the possibility of an epidemic. However, in a place like Kerala, also considering we have distributed as many doxycycline tablets as possible, it’s sad people have decided to forego the prophylaxis.”

He said an active campaign is also on stating Kerala is under the grip of a deadly epidemic, which is false. “The situation is under control,” he said. Health Minister K K Shylaja has also spoken about the importance of taking the prophylaxis. “All taluk hospitals will be equipped to deal with the disease. Medicines will be made available at all centres,” she said. 

