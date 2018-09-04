Revised treatment protocol to be given, Health centres to re-open in two weeks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The functioning of health centres that were disrupted in the wake of floods will be restored within two weeks, decided an assessment meeting held at the Directorate of Health Services on Monday. It was also decided to initiate mosquito eradication programmes in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Malappuram, Idukki, and Wayanad districts, where mosquito density is found to be high.

The meeting, which discussed the issue of spurt in leptospirosis cases in the state, was chaired by State Mission Director (National Health Mission) Keshvendra Kumar, and was attended by Health Director, directors of AYUSH and Homeo wings, State Control Room members, and others.

The high-level meeting further decided to provide a revised treatment protocol in those areas where leptospirosis cases were high. As some patients suffering from fever, yellow fever, and diarrhea seek treatment at ISM and Homeo facilities, the meeting directed such centres to share the patient information with the DHS.