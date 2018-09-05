Home States Kerala

Leptospirosis cases: ‘Lapses in prescribing prophylaxis’

The importance of taking prophylaxis for leptospirosis has seemingly  sunk in with people in the state.

Published: 05th September 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

Health volunteers and ASHA workers engage in house-to-house campaign for fever surveillance and doxycycline distribution at Kanjoor near Aluva

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

KOCHI:  While it is now widely touted the people who did not take prophylaxis are the ones who contracted leptospirosis, doctors failing to follow the treatment protocols and lapse in prescribing prophylaxis in time are also now said to be a major cause for the increase in numbers.“At first, we saw bigger numbers because doctors failed to follow treatment protocol. Now we have rectified it and the deaths are coming down and more people are approaching the health centres,” said Rajeev Sadanandan, Health Secretary.

Preventive treatment
The importance of taking prophylaxis for leptospirosis has seemingly  sunk in with people in the state. With the demand increasing for prophylaxis, the Health Department has opened doxy corners in various primary health centres to provide doxycycline.  “The people who have at first foregone the prophylaxis are now coming back to get them. So we have put up the doxycycline corners where they can get it from the hospitals,” said Rajeev Sadanandan.

Soon after the flood water receded from various parts of the state, the Health Department had warned about the possibility of an outbreak of leptospirosis cases. The bacteria had entered the first and second hosts when the flood hit the state, following which many animals were washed up. The bacteria which spreads through body fluids and urine was mixed with the flood water. 

People who came in contact with the flood water, as victims, rescue and relief workers were asked to take the medicine. These medicines were distributed to all the camps and primary health centres. However, some people had chosen to forego this. Warnings were issued to keep an eye for the symptoms of leptospirosis like fever, myalgia (muscle pain), headache and nausea. 

However, again, many had chosen self-treatment which also led to an increased health casualty in the state. Now, ASHA and Kudumbashree workers, along with health volunteers, are visiting houses and making people aware of the health concerns following the flood. They are also distributing doxycycline in houses. 

leptospirosis Kerala Floods

