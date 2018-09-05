Home States Kerala

Order to be issued for donation of all government staff’s one-month salary for Kerala Flood victims

At a meeting with the representatives of various service organisations on Tuesday, the minister said the order will be issued only after considering the opinions and suggestions of all concerned.

Published: 05th September 2018

Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister T Thomas Isaac said an order calling on the government staff to donate a month’s salary towards disaster relief activities will be issued in the next two or three days.At a meeting with the representatives of various service organisations on Tuesday, the minister said the order will be issued only after considering the opinions and suggestions of all concerned.“Service organisations have given in-principle approval for donating a month’s salary towards the cause,” he said.

The revenue expenditure of Rs 6,000 crore for rebuilding programmes will have to be identified separately. It’s in this context the government is turning to its staff for help,” he said. “The staff could either contribute a month’s salary at one go or in instalments. Staff will also have the option to make their contribution through PF loan,” he said. The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary (Finance) Manoj Joshi.

