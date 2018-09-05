Home States Kerala

Schools violate CBSE norms to conduct entrance coaching classes

Many schools in the state are conducting engineering and medical entrance coaching classes in association with entrance coaching institutions in grave violation of a CBSE circular.

Published: 05th September 2018 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Private schools run by charitable societies are blatantly violating norms of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Many schools in the state are conducting engineering and medical entrance coaching classes in association with entrance coaching institutions in grave violation of a CBSE circular.Through a circular dated February 6, 2014, CBSE directed all affiliated schools not to indulge in the practice of conducting entrance coaching on their premises. The CBSE circular has specifically mentioned coaching is conducted under the pretext of preparing for entrance examinations.

St Thomas School, Thiruvananthapuram, run by the Marthoma Church Educational Society registered under the Charitable Societies Act, for instance, has entered into a contract with Resonance Eduventures Ltd - an entrance coaching institute based in Kota, Rajasthan - to  coach students of the school. 

The annual report of audited accounts for 2017-18 clearly mentions the programme is meant for AIPMT/IIT-JEE/other engineering or medical exams/colleges. The school audit report has mentioned an amount of Rs 2 crore as income for 2017-18 and the expenditure mentioned is Rs 1.6 crore. Tarun Kumar, CBSE Regional Officer, Thiruvananthapuram, told Express, “As per rules, running coaching centres on the school premises is not allowed. The CBSE Regional Office, Thiruvananthapuram, is conducting raids to ascertain the actual position. If any school is found running coaching centres, its affiliation will be withdrawn.”

Jaison Joseph of Resonance Eduventures admitted they have a centre at St Thomas School. “We are conducting coaching classes for students of Classes XI and XII. The student fee is collected by the school itself and handed over to us,” he said.

Marthoma Church Educational Society secretary Rajan Varghese said, “The entrance coaching is not conducted within the school premises but in our management office building which doesn’t have any contact with the school. We started the entrance coaching institute on pressure from the parents as they don’t want to send their children to institutions far away from Thiruvananthapuram.” 

Sources said the management committee building where the entrance coaching is conducted is within the main campus itself. “The coaching conducted by a premier institute like Resonance is giving a lot of support to the children and several students have already cracked the entrance examinations,” said Joseph Thomas, the parent of a St Thomas School student.

Kerala State CBSE Management Association president T P M Ibrahim Khan, chairman of Al Ameen Public School in Edapally, Ernakulam, said he has not come across CBSE-affiliated schools violating CBSE norms and conducting coaching classes.“Maybe, noted institutes are conducting classes outside school premises and students of the schools concerned are attending these classes,” he said.

A P Kunhamu, secretary of MSS Public School, Kakkodi, Kozhikode, said: “We are not running any entrance coaching institute in our school. But there are students in our school who are attending a private coaching institute, Race.” Preferring anonymity, the manager of another CBSE school said there are schools which conduct classes within the premises.

“The classes are conducted by the staff of these coaching institutes, and not the regular teachers. Students are on the rolls of the school but teaching is done by the coaching institute charging astronomical amounts for entrance to AIPMT, IITs and other premier institutes,” the manager said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Private schools Central Board of Secondary Education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age