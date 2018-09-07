Home States Kerala

Congress worker booked for 'obscene' post on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's medical condition

CPM workers in Vellarikundu were miffed with the 'insensitive' post, and there was a backlash against him on social media .

Published: 07th September 2018 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Police have booked a Congress worker for a Facebook post purportedly 'mocking' Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's medical condition. Vellarikundu police said they have registered a case against Johnson Thomas of Kruamkund on a complaint filed by CPM local secretary C Damodaran.

Thomas, who works in Karnataka, has been booked for causing nuisance and violating public order [Kerala Police Act Section 120 (o)] and for trying to 'promote enmity' between two political parties, said Vellarikundu sub-inspector Vipin U P.

He said that the CPM workers in Vellarikundu were miffed with the 'insensitive' post, and there was a backlash against him on social media, too. The officer, however, said there was no need for an arrest. "We will serve a notice and he can appear directly in the court. If proven guilty, he will have to pay a fine prescribed by the court," the officer said.

On his Facebook wall, Thomas wrote: 'Now no one should ask what is the chief is ailing from! Can't you make out from his gait his (***) has problem'.

"We can prove in court that he used a word which has obscene connotation in local parlance," said the officer. This post was roundly panned on Facebook by users. CPM workers have also protested against the post.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday left for treatment at Mayo Clinic in the US and is expected to be back after three weeks.

Pinarayi Vijayan

