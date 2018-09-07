CPM forms commission to probe sexual harassment allegation against PK Sasi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has entrusted a two-member Probe Commission to look into the sexual harassment allegations against party's Shornur MLA PK Sasi.

The Commission, consisting central committee members AK Balan and PK Sreemathy, has been asked to come up with its report before the next state committee meet, scheduled for October 1.

The CPM state secretariat which met here on Friday, is learnt to have imposed a ban on public statements for the controversial legislator. The state leadership has asked Sasi to refrain from unnecessary public statements so as to avoid further provocation.

The party state secretariat decided to collect statement from the complainant DYFI woman leader. Details would be collected from the complainant and report would be submitted soon, probe commission member PK Sreemathy MP told the media.

Meanwhile, CPM central leadership made clear that action has already been initiated in the complaint against PK Sasi. Polit Buro member Brinda Karat on Friday said the party would not tolerate atrocities against women. As soon as she received the complaint, it was handed over to the party state leadership, she said.

CPM Polit Buro member S Ramachandran Pillai also made clear that the party would not protect the guilty. If there's a lapse from the part of anyone, the party will take action, he said.