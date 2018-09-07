Home States Kerala

CPM forms commission to probe sexual harassment allegation against PK Sasi

The Commission, consisting central committee members AK Balan and PK Sreemathy, has been asked to come up with its report before the next state committee meet, scheduled for October 1.

Published: 07th September 2018 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

PK Sasi . (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has entrusted a two-member Probe Commission to look into the sexual harassment allegations against party's Shornur MLA PK Sasi.

The Commission, consisting central committee members AK Balan and PK Sreemathy, has been asked to come up with its report before the next state committee meet, scheduled for October 1.

The CPM state secretariat which met here on Friday, is learnt to have imposed a ban on public statements for the controversial legislator. The state leadership has asked Sasi to refrain from unnecessary public statements so as to avoid further provocation.

The party state secretariat decided to collect statement from the complainant DYFI woman leader. Details would be collected from the complainant and report would be submitted soon, probe commission member PK Sreemathy MP told the media.

Meanwhile, CPM central leadership made clear that action has already been initiated in the complaint against PK Sasi. Polit Buro member Brinda Karat on Friday said the party would not tolerate atrocities against women. As soon as she received the complaint, it was handed over to the party state leadership, she said.

CPM Polit Buro member S Ramachandran Pillai also made clear that the party would not protect the guilty. If there's a lapse from the part of anyone, the party will take action, he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PK Sasi CPM AK Balan PK Sreemathy Shornur MLA PK Sasi Brinda Karat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump suggests New York Times opinion piece is an act of subversion
Fresh surge in fuel prices, commuter face difficulties 
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality