Government buildings to carry flood-marking plates

Published: 07th September 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Kerala Floods. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority will fix the flood-marking plates for permanent marking of highest flood line in flood-affected government buildings, electric poles, LSG buildings, schools, hospitals, pubic libraries, and public sector undertakings and buildings of government-aided institutions. 

An order issued by Additional Chief Secretary P H Kurian said all government departments, local self-government institutions, KSEB, schools, hospitals and public libraries should fix flood-marking plates for permanent marking of highest flood line in flood-affected government buildings, electric poles, local self-government buildings, schools, hospitals, public libraries, buildings of public sector undertakings and buildings of government-aided institutions indicating the maximum water level recorded from the ground level of the structure/building with the date of flooding inscribed on it. 

The flood-marking plate should be placed at the maximum flood water level of the specific structure/building which was impacted. The flood-marking plate should contain  information such as the maximum water level in metres as measured from the ground level of the building/structure, and the date when the flood water reached the maximum level. 

The District Collector should direct all officers concerned to ensure compliance with the direction before September 14. The District Collector should book the expenditure for this under Flood-Other items (5 per cent capacity building grant), except the cost incurred by the KSEB and other public sector undertakings. The state power utility and public sector undertakings should spend their own fund for the purpose, said the order.

