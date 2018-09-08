Home States Kerala

3,000 wells in Ernakulam district to be inspected

To prevent the outbreak of contagious diseases from unhygienic water sources, the Health Department is launching  an intense cleaning drive of water bodies.

Published: 08th September 2018 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains Kerala floods

Kerala flood

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To prevent the outbreak of contagious diseases from unhygienic water sources, the Health Department is launching  an intense cleaning drive of water bodies. Being the major source of potable water, wells will be under thorough quality check. The collective drive, being jointly launched by Haritha Kerala Mission, Pollution Control Board and NSS Technical volunteers will cover wells in Paravoor municipality and Kalady grama panchayats - two of the local bodies which were worst affected in the recent floods.

ALSO READ | Local Self-Government Department to test water quality in flood-hit areas

Water from 3,000 wells will undergo a quality check on Saturday. Out of the total wells, 600 are located at North Paravoor while 2,400 wells are at Kalady. The district administration authorities said a total of six laboratories have been set up for the purpose. The quality assessment will be coordinated with the help of a mobile app.

Meanwhile, the authorities concerned said 200 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste was removed from flood-affected areas on Friday. The waste collected was transported to the collection point for segregation. The waste removal from Kunnukara panchayat is already over. E-waste collection is also progressing. So far, 1,250 kg of e-waste was collected from Paravoor, Alangad, Kadungalloor and Karumaloor. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pollution Control Board Haritha Kerala Mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality