3,000 wells in Ernakulam district to be inspected

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To prevent the outbreak of contagious diseases from unhygienic water sources, the Health Department is launching an intense cleaning drive of water bodies. Being the major source of potable water, wells will be under thorough quality check. The collective drive, being jointly launched by Haritha Kerala Mission, Pollution Control Board and NSS Technical volunteers will cover wells in Paravoor municipality and Kalady grama panchayats - two of the local bodies which were worst affected in the recent floods.

ALSO READ | Local Self-Government Department to test water quality in flood-hit areas

Water from 3,000 wells will undergo a quality check on Saturday. Out of the total wells, 600 are located at North Paravoor while 2,400 wells are at Kalady. The district administration authorities said a total of six laboratories have been set up for the purpose. The quality assessment will be coordinated with the help of a mobile app.

Meanwhile, the authorities concerned said 200 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste was removed from flood-affected areas on Friday. The waste collected was transported to the collection point for segregation. The waste removal from Kunnukara panchayat is already over. E-waste collection is also progressing. So far, 1,250 kg of e-waste was collected from Paravoor, Alangad, Kadungalloor and Karumaloor.