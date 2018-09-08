Home States Kerala

DC School of Management and Technology student brutally beaten up by group of seniors 

Police said the SC MAT students of BCom second-year indulged in ragging Athul on Tuesday evening on the premises.

Published: 08th September 2018 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 01:30 AM   |  A+A-

Ragging

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: In a shocking incident, a first-year student of DC School of Management and Technology, Pullikkanam, near Wagamon was severely beaten up by seniors on the premises just three months after he joined the course.  Twenty-three-year-old Athul Mohan of Ambadi house, Chanthanathoppu in Kollam, was beaten up by a group of seniors at the college campus allegedly in retaliation to Athul intentionally staying away from the ragging session they conducted earlier.

Police said the SC MAT students of BCom second-year indulged in ragging Athul on Tuesday evening on the premises. Five student s— Ben, Emmanual, Bibin, Nikhil and another person, whose identity is yet to be traced — were involved in the incident. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ragging DC School of Management and Technology

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality