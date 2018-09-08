DC School of Management and Technology student brutally beaten up by group of seniors 

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: In a shocking incident, a first-year student of DC School of Management and Technology, Pullikkanam, near Wagamon was severely beaten up by seniors on the premises just three months after he joined the course. Twenty-three-year-old Athul Mohan of Ambadi house, Chanthanathoppu in Kollam, was beaten up by a group of seniors at the college campus allegedly in retaliation to Athul intentionally staying away from the ragging session they conducted earlier.

Police said the SC MAT students of BCom second-year indulged in ragging Athul on Tuesday evening on the premises. Five student s— Ben, Emmanual, Bibin, Nikhil and another person, whose identity is yet to be traced — were involved in the incident.