High Court seeks government’s view on plea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the view of the state government on a petition alleging the state was liable for the loss of lives and properties owing to the recent floods. The petition was filed by Sudheesh V Sebastian and Sherly of Chengannur. They also sought a directive to the state authorities to explain the steps taken by them in the wake of heavy rain and their effect on the functioning of the dams.

The disaster occurred due to the unsystematic handling and release of water, the plea stated.

The petitioners also sought a directive to establish an appropriate grievance redressal mechanism to finalise the compensation claims of the flood victims.