Home States Kerala

LDF, UDF to go ahead with Monday’s hartal

The nationwide hartal called by Left parties from 6 am to 6 pm should be observed without affecting flood relief activities, said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan.

Published: 08th September 2018 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

A board displays petrol and diesel prices at a petrol pump, as the fuel prices soar, in Guwahati, Assam, on Tuesday | PTI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will witness a dual hartal - called by both the UDF and LDF against skyrocketing fuel prices - on Monday. Though there were reports that the state could be exempted from the nationwide hartal in view of the devastating floods, both political fronts made it clear on Friday that there won’t be any change in the hartal call.

The nationwide hartal called by Left parties from 6 am to 6 pm should be observed without affecting flood relief activities, said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan. In a statement issued on Friday, the LDF urged the people to support the hartal call in protest against the “Centre’s policies that has led to back-to-back fuel price hikes”.

“Uncontrolled hike in fuel prices, coupled with the exchange value of rupee going down, has made normal life miserable. Fuel prices have been steadily going up for the past two weeks. The Centre has not been taking any steps to control the price hike of petrol, diesel and LPG. On Friday, petrol prices in the state touched Rs 83, while diesel is being sold at Rs 76.72 per litre. The constant price hike has added to the crisis in the agri sector. The price hike has come as a major blow to the state, which is already reeling under the flood,” said the LDF statement.

UDF hartal

T’Puram: State Congress president M M Hassan said the UDF will conduct a dawn-to-dusk hartal on September 10 to protest against sharp rise in fuel prices in the country. He said the 6 am to 6 pm hartal will not cause any trouble the people in the flood-affected areas. Hassan said he was never against hartals, but always campaigned for regulating them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UDF skyrocketing fuel prices Hartal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality