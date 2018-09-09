Government plans separate policy on water release 

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the flak from various quarters over the alleged delay in opening the dam shutters, the government is considering framing a policy which makes it mandatory to release water when the dam levels reach a particular point.The new policy will come under the Emergency Response Plan (ERP) and the World Bank-supported Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Plan (DRIP) and both will be overseen by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

“We need to fix the SOP (standard operating procedures) relating to the excess water release,” said a senior government officer. Another bureaucrat said the absence of clear guidelines on water release may have forced the authorities to play it safe - to store more water, given the perennial shortage of water in reservoirs during the summers in Kerala.

“Let’s admit, there was no clear policy on specific water levels where the pre-release should take place. A pre-release level would have helped us to arrive at the decision on the opening of dams much easier, as the pre-set levels will act as an insurance against any criticism in the future on why the water was let out,” the senior bureaucrat told ‘Express’.

“None of the erstwhile governments framed a policy on this. So there’s no point in blaming the incumbent LDF Government alone for the delay if any,” he said.The authorities had issued an orange alert on July 30 in Idukki after the dam level touched 2,395 ft. However, the shutters of the dams were opened only after 10 days, starting with Idamalayar on August 9. On the same day, the water level at Idukki crossed 2,399 ft, forcing the authorities to open one of the shutters after a gap of 26 years. As the water levels continued to rise and touched 2,401 ft, the authorities were forced to open two more shutters.

Kerala Dam Safety Authority chairman and former High Court judge C N Ramachandran Nair said to frame a policy on water release is fraught with danger. “The north-east monsoon is not predictable. There are several years when we received less than average rains in the north-east monsoon. Opening the shutters during the monsoon season in June hoping to receive good rains in October is risky,” he reckoned.

Expert studies have also pointed out implementing pre-release of water will ensure the dam level is maintained and monitored throughout the year. This will ensure no excessive water will be discharged during the peak rainfall season. It will also prevent unnatural flooding - flooding due to extra discharge from the dams thus reducing the flood impact on the areas downstream.There are some negative effects,though. The flow from the upper dam will affect the lower dam and hence a foolproof strategy needs to be ironed out in a hydroelectric dam.