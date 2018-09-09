Kerala-Tamil Nadu joint survey warns of vector-borne disease outbreak

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A vector survey carried out jointly by Kerala and Tamil Nadu Health Departments has come out with a clear-cut warning on the possible outbreak of vector-borne diseases in flood-hit areas. It was the other day a warning of this kind was issued by Local Self Government (LSG) Additional Secretary S Mohandas to the Director of Urban Affairs and Director of Panchayats. The officers concerned have been directed to undertake vector-source reduction programmes, including spraying of insecticides and fogging, at flood-hit areas.

“It was based on the findings of the survey that such an alert has been issued to the officers concerned,” Mohandas, who is also heading the flood-relief control room of LSG, told Express. “The finding is such the flood-hit areas, especially urban local bodies, were prone to a possible outbreak of vector-borne diseases.” According to him, the Director of Urban Affairs, as well as the Director of Panchayats, were not only asked to undertake vector control measures on a war-footing, but also to submit a detailed action taken report on a periodic manner.

“We have intimated the alert provided by the Health Department to the local bodies. They were also asked to work along with the Health Department and agencies like Suchitwa Mission in the cleanliness activities,” said Mohandas.

The survey that was handed over to the LSG Control Room by the Health Department on September 6 has identified 69 high-risk areas spread over 10 flood-hit districts. The high-risk areas identified on the presence of aedes mosquito larvae in houses and containers also includes primary health centres and a government hospital.

At the same time, Dr Reena K J, additional director of health services (Public Health), said there is nothing new with the finding as the department had already notified the local bodies about the possibility of an outbreak of vector-borne diseases as soon as the flood water starts to recede.

“The flood-hit areas were asked to remain vigilant against water-borne, vector-borne and zoonotic diseases post floods. The survey findings were nothing new. Our assessment is it is the high flood areas which were more prone to vector diseases and thus corrective measures are already on in such areas,” said Reena.

Meanwhile, officers with the LSG Department shared the concern that the urban local bodies’ cleanliness and disease control and prevention programmes are likely to take a hit as some Corporations and Municipalities were facing a dire shortage of health officers. They point out of the 19 posts of allopathic doctors, including Health Officer Grade I and Grade II (promotion posts) and Health Joint Director (Health) with the Urban Affairs Department, about 16 posts are remaining vacant. When asked about this with LSG Additional Secretary S Mohandas, he said the shortage of manpower will be overcome through appointing health officers on a contract basis.