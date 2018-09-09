Home States Kerala

Nun rape: MLA P C George questions victim's character, she says pained by rude words

Addressing mediapersons, George used obscene language to call the nun and questioned the genuineness of her complaint.

Published: 09th September 2018 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

MLA P C George ( Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as the Vaikom police probing the rape complaint filed by a nun against Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal failed to make any progress in the investigation, the allegation and ensuing developments took an ugly turn with Janapaksham leader P C George MLA coming out against the victim with derogatory words on Saturday.

Addressing mediapersons here, George used obscene language to call the nun and questioned the genuineness of her complaint. "Why was she silent during 12 occasions of rape and came out with the complaint only after the 13th occasion?" he asked. George added when the nun lost her virginity, she ceased to be a nun and should give up her holy dress. At the same time, George demanded that the bishop should be jailed if allegations against him are proven right.

Meanwhile, George's outrageous words mentally shattered the nun and she gave up her plans to address the media on Sunday to tell her grievances on the inordinate delay in completing the investigation on her complaint and arresting the accused.

