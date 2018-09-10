Home States Kerala

Crop disease deals a double blow to Kerala peasants

Post the devastating floods, the paddy farmers, who lost a substantial part of the crop, are now encountering leaf  blight disease.

Published: 10th September 2018 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers sprinkle fertilizer on a wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (File | Reuters)

Image for representational purpose only.

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Post the devastating floods, the paddy floods, who lost a substantial part of the crop, are now encountering leaf blight disease. Consequently, this could be one of the lowest procurement figures for the first crop ever since the state-run Supplyco and cooperatives were entrusted with the procurement process.

“The leaf blight disease inflicted severe damage on paddy crops. It is the crop grown using an overdose of nitrogen fertilisers which had been affected the most as the bacterial disease will be more virulent. The joint inspection with the Agriculture Department in several blocks found it were the crops which  reached the booting and flowering stage which have been affected due to flooding.

These crops were nearing harvest and it could turn into chaff. Even in the crops which survived the vegetative phase, the yield could be very low,” said M C Narayanankutty, associate director, Regional Agriculture Research Station (RARS), Pattambi.


In areas like Kuttanad, there has been more of physical damage. Their season is different from the kole fields in Thrissur and Palakkad. In Kuttanad it is the standing crop which has been damaged along with seed nurseries and beds, he said.  When paddy crops remain submerged in water for more than 36 hours, there is chance of de-nitrification and leaching loss. When there is nitrogen deficiency, the leaf could turn yellow. It could be supplemented by foliar application of fertilisers.

When the disease is in its initial stage, cow dung slurry and application of bleaching powder are found effective, he said.  “The rice from the areas affected by the leaf blight disease will be broken and the hay will also be in truncated form,” said Muthalamthode Mani, Desiya Karshaka Samajam state general secretary. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
floods crop

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality