Initial autopsy of nun's body reveals suicide, says police

The autopsy was conducted in the Medical College Hospital here at Thiruvananthapuram and the body has been shifted to the morgue of Government hospital at Punalur in Kollam district.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The preliminary findings in the postmortem examination of a 54-year-old nun who was found dead in a well in Pathanapuram revealed nothing unusual and it could be a suicide, G Pushpakumar, Pathanapuram Sub-Inspector said here on Monday.

Speaking to Express, Pushpakumar said that there was nothing unusual in the examination as per the initial findings of the police surgeon who led the autopsy.

"We still believe that she might have committed suicide. There is no evidence to prove that she was murdered. However, we will wait until the report comes. The probe is on and interrogation is also progressing", he said.

A team of Pathanapuram police was present during the post-mortem examination held in the hospital. The autopsy began at 10 am and was completed by 12 noon.

Sister Susan Mathew was found inside the convent well at Church Mount Tabor Dayara at Pathanapuram in Kollam district when the employees traced blood stains nearby, around 9 am on Sunday.

Susan, a nun at Malankara Orthodox Syrian, was a teacher at St Stephens School Pathanapuram for the last 25 years. She was a native of Kallada in Kollam. As per the initial examination by the police, there were visible blood stains near the well and in the nun's room.

