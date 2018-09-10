Kerala government to issue special order to help students

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will issue a special order soon to help students, whose admissions to MBBS courses in four self-financing medical colleges in the spot admission procedure was annulled by the Supreme Court. The students, who had earlier got admissions to other courses including BDS or engineering, will get the opportunity to join these courses. However, the order will be issued only if the apex court’s final verdict could be adverse to the colleges as the case will be considered again on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the admission process for other colleges in the state resumed at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Earlier, several students got admissions to MBBS courses in the four colleges during the first round of mop-up counselling held last week at the same college. The mop-up counselling to the self-financing medical colleges in the state, which started last Monday, was to fill 550 vacant seats in the MBBS and BDS courses. The four self-financing colleges were also included in the process after they received a favourable verdict from the Kerala High Court against a Medical Council of India (MCI) observation they did not have adequate facilities to run medical colleges.

But later, MCI had managed to get a stay order from the Supreme Court, stopping the admission procedure.

Entrance Commissioner P K Sudheer Babu told ‘Express’: “If the final verdict is favourable to the colleges, a separate counselling will be held again for admitting these students. “But if the judgement is adverse, then we will issue a special order so as to help the students to study the courses which have been selected by them earlier.”

The SC has stayed the admissions to Al-Azhar Medical College and Super Speciality Hospital, Idukki, DM Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences, Wayanad, PK Das Institute of Medical Sciences, Palakkad, and SR Medical College and Research Centre, Varkala based on a petition filed by the MCI.