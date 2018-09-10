Home States Kerala

Kerala pins hopes on visit by Central team

The state expects a good package based on the assessment to be carried out by the Central team.

Published: 10th September 2018 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

kerala_floods_-_kochi

Kerala Floods.

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A Central team, comprising joint secretary-level officers drawn from various government departments, will visit Kerala by the third week of September, in order to assess the damages and devastation caused by the mid-August deluge. Generally, such official visits from New Delhi would be led by joint secretaries comprising deputy secretary officers.A top bureaucrat told Express that the state government maintained an excellent communication with the Central government with regard to the deluge and its destructive aftermath.  

The state expects a good package based on the assessment to be carried out by the Central team. The bureaucrat, however, denied that the total package has been finalised, as a lot of parameters need to be factored into, including reports from consultants.An amount of `93 crore has already been given by the national horticulture mission to the state agriculture department for compensating the banana crop losses. This is in addition to the `600 crore given as immediate relief, said the officer. 

He said that the central package is `13,000 per hectare for crops like paddy and banana and `19,000 per hectare for perennial crops like coffee. However, the officer said that the Central government will be more considerate to the state, which is expecting a better package on these crops.Generally, 10 per cent of the total annual budget from the Central pool is earmarked for road funds for Kerala. The state will get this fund as special assistance. 

The state is expecting a higher volume from the Central pool as the team, which is arriving in the state, comprises officers in the rank of joint secretary and above, who can take decisions without requiring further clearance from New Delhi.

Finance minister T M Thomas Issac has already said that the state will be asking for an amount of `30,000 crore from the Centre for flood relief assistance, which includes `20,000 crore as capital expenditure and `10,000 crore revenue expenditure.While this amount may be on the higher side, the state government is expecting a good package and pinning hopes on the visit by the high-level Central team.

CM’s absence has affected relief work: Chennithala
T’Puram:After Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan went to the US for treatment, senior officers and ministers fought each other, causing poor management of flood relief works, said opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. He alleged that the state has become leaderless after the Chief Minister left the country. He alleged that Pinarayi did not hand over his charge to any other minister, owing to trust deficit. He charged the Revenue Department with total failure, and added that thedepartment has once again proved its incompetence as it has not even been able to distribute the preliminary relief amount of D10,000 to the beneficiaries.

“Complaints are galore about flood victims being removed from the list of beneficiaries, and this is a major issue. Only fund mobilisation using officials is taking place,” said Chennithala. He said that government employees have already given their three days’ salary and festival allowance to the flood relief fund, and forcing and threatening them to pay one month’s salary is not proper. He added that if someone wants to willingly give one month’s salary then it’s fine, but the government should not force people in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala deluge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality