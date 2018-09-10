Rape case against Jalandhar bishop: Commission for Minorities register case against Kerala police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Minority Rights Commission has registered a case against the police on the rape charges levelled against Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal.

The commission has asked the State Police Chief Loknath Behera and Kochi Range IG Vijay S Sakhare to file a report at the earliest.

The case was registered on the basis of news reports that the police was attempting to sabotage the case against the bishop, commission officials said.

The commission's order has come at a time when public outrage is intensifying over the police's alleged reluctance to arrest the bishop.

Meanwhile, the Kottayam SP clarified on Monday that the police couldn't take a case against P C George MLA for making derogatory remarks about the nun who had filed the complaint against the bishop unless she files a complaint.

George had made derogatory remarks about the nun during a press conference the other day.

The National Commission for Women had demanded action against George for his remarks.