Home States Kerala

A busy ‘engagement’ for Ramesh Chennithala

It was a busy day for Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday with his party’s hartal against rising fuel prices and his son’s engagement coincidentally falling on the same day.

Published: 11th September 2018 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a busy day for Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday with his party’s hartal against rising fuel prices and his son’s engagement coincidentally falling on the same day. He led the party’s protest by riding a bullock cart in the morning when he was accompanied by local MLAs Anwar Sadath and Hibi Eden, Ernakulam MP KV Thomas and hundreds of party workers.

Soon after the protest, he had to hurry to attend the engagement at a private hotel in the city, riding pillion on a colleague’s scooter. According to Chennithala, the engagement between son Rohith and Vytilla-resident Srija was decided earlier and it could not be postponed. Rohit is a doctor at Amrita Institute of Medical Science and Srija is pursuing medicine in the US.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala MLA kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike