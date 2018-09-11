A busy ‘engagement’ for Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a busy day for Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday with his party’s hartal against rising fuel prices and his son’s engagement coincidentally falling on the same day. He led the party’s protest by riding a bullock cart in the morning when he was accompanied by local MLAs Anwar Sadath and Hibi Eden, Ernakulam MP KV Thomas and hundreds of party workers.

Soon after the protest, he had to hurry to attend the engagement at a private hotel in the city, riding pillion on a colleague’s scooter. According to Chennithala, the engagement between son Rohith and Vytilla-resident Srija was decided earlier and it could not be postponed. Rohit is a doctor at Amrita Institute of Medical Science and Srija is pursuing medicine in the US.