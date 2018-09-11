Home States Kerala

Expert committee to study damage from floods in Kerala

Rectification work is being carried out in several of the structures.

Published: 11th September 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has decided to constitute an expert committee to study the damage caused by the mid-August torrential rain to the Edakkal caves, the archaeological marvel in Wayanad district, which draws a large number of visitors every year.

Archaeology director J Rejikumar said the committee will consist of experts from the state departments of archaeology and geology. Rock slabs were found dislodged in the first cave which has prompted the Archaeology Department to shut off the location to visitors for the time being.

The department has, however, confirmed that the neolithic pictorial rock carvings believed to date back to 6000 BCE — the main attraction of the caves — are intact, Rejikumar said.

“We believe the rainwater, which filtered into the cave, may have dislodged the rocks. Only a detailed examination by experts will help identify the problem,” he said.

Last week, Archaeology and Museums Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally and top department officers had visited Wayanad to take stock of the situation.

In mid-August, Wayanad district had received torrential rainfall and was also among the districts that received the highest amount of rainfall which plunged the state into a devastating flood crisis.

But it’s not just the Edakkal caves alone that were affected by the heavy rainfall and floods. By Wednesday, the Archaeology Department will start a detailed examination of various protected monuments under it in the state. A preliminary examination by the department staff has revealed overall damage to the tune of about `1.1 crore.

The department has 179 protected monuments under it. Officers attributed the damage mostly to dampening caused by flooding in old structures that use lime plastering and leakages in wooden structures. Rectification work is being carried out in several of the structures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
kerala Flood Wayanad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike