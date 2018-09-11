Home States Kerala

Health Directorate issues dengue alert in parts of Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the spike in dengue cases in Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kannur and Ernakulam districts, the Public Health wing of the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) has issued an alert against dengue fever. Considering the alarming situation, DHS has directed the districts to take up mosquito source reduction programmes on a war footing.

“We have already prepared a treatment protocol for dengue fever. It will have to be followed by public and private hospitals across the state. Along with that, dos and don’ts for dengue fever has also been issued,” said Dr K J Reena, additional director of health services (Public Health). According to her, hospitals have already been instructed to consider dengue fever with utmost seriousness as it can turn worse, leading to a medical emergency.

“As self-medication will put one’s life at risk, seeking timely medical attention is a must. Also, a patient suspected to have dengue should be given large amounts of fluids along with normal diet and should be advised to take complete rest,” Reena said.  Hospitals have also been provided with signs of recovery and criteria for discharging patients, she said.

Dengue stats on Monday
Suspected cases - 30
Confirmed cases - 6  
Dengue cases
for the month
Death - 1
Suspected cases - 335
Confirmed cases - 90

