By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leptospirosis has claimed one more life in the state. With this, the death toll in the first 10 days of the month has risen to 17.

The lone death of the day has been reported from Thrissur. While the suspected cases for the day is 51, the confirmed cases are 26. In the case of deaths due to suspected leptospirosis for the month, it is 31.