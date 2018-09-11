MA Baby hints at action in PK Sasi case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Indicating strict action in the sexual harassment allegation against PK Sasi MLA, senior CPM leader MA Baby has made it clear that those who harass women will have no role in the party. In a detailed Facebook post, the CPM politburo member said if the party is convinced that the issue should be handled by the police and if the complainant is willing, the complaint will be handed over to the police.

“A decision on the issue will be taken as per the CPM’s stated position that complaints by women would be treated seriously. It’s the responsibility of the party to protect the privacy of the complainant. However, if she decides to approach the police, the party and the government will offer all support,” said Baby in the FB post.

Nun case

The CPM PB member termed the open protest by nuns in front of the High Court ‘extraordinary’, and urged the police to take immediate legal action. He maintained that the Left government will not go for any kind of compromise in the issue.

He criticised the Catholic Church leadership for its negative stance in the issue. Ever since the issue was erupted, they have not been supporting the nuns who have dedicated their lives for the Church. It’s time the Church reviewed its approach. Baby also hoped that the Pope takes a call in the matter.

It’s time for the Catholic church denominations in the state to introspect. It’s not an issue of the Christian community alone. It’s needed for the progress of the entire state.

The Church denominations are not able to face the people due to frequent sexual harassment allegations. It’s only a tip of the decay within the church, wrote MA Baby.