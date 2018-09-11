Home States Kerala

Missing Army jawan found dead in MP

An Army jawan who was reported missing last week was found dead in Madhya Pradesh. His body was brought home to Pathanamthitta on Monday.

Published: 11th September 2018 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 06:10 AM

Tributes being paid to Naik Aneesh Kumar in Pathanamthitta on Monday

By Express News Service

Naik Aneesh Kumar, 37, a soldier attached to the Madras Regiment of the Indian Army was reported missing since September 5.

But he was later found dead at Amla Junction, Madhya Pradesh. Aneesh was proceeding on leave from Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala when he was reported missing from the Kerala Express which he had boarded in New Delhi. An FIR was lodged at the Ennath police station in Pathanamthitta and the family had lodged complaints with the district collector and SP.

The body was traced by the railway authorities and locals from Jan Seva Kalyan, Amla Junction. On Monday, the body was transported by Army units under the aegis of Nagpur Area and Pachmarhi to Thiruvananthapuram airport and from there to his residence in Pathanamthitta. Aneesh is survived by wife Geethu and two daughters - Ardra, 7, and ten-month-old Aradya.

