No need for immediate concern over Periyar’s depletion, says KWA

By Express News Service

ALUVA: Though the water level in the Periyar is ebbing at an alarming rate, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) said under the present circumstances the water pumping will not be hit. However, it could be a different story if indeed there is a major dip in the water level in the coming months.

Since the shutters of the Bhoothathankettu dam have been lowered, the Periyar's water level in the Kalady-Aluva stretch will go down in the coming days. According to a KWA officer, once the regulator at Parapallykavu is restored, the situation will be under control.

"Currently, during low tide, the water level at Aluva goes down considerably. During low tide the water flows down as the regulator at Parapallykavu will not function. The shutters were damaged during the flood after debris accumulated at the regulator. The regulator will be repaired in the next two days and then the water level will not recede during the low tide," an officer said. The Aluva pump house meets the potable water needs of Kochi city and the nearby areas.

Curiously, despite seeking to allay the fears, the KWA authorities said the water level in the Periyar in Aluva usually remains much higher during this period of the year.

"Pumping is normal now. But the water level in the Periyar is akin to that witnessed during the peak summer season. If we get rain in the coming months, the crisis will blow over," an officer said.

All the major pump houses located near the Periyar, including the one at Aluva, were affected during the floods. The pumping from Aluva had been regulated as slush accumulated near the motors of the pump house. The water pumping to Kochi was hit for nearly five days during the flood.

"The pumps and motors have been repaired. Even though we incurred major losses financially, we could restore the pumping soon. All the officers worked round-the-clock to restore pumping at the earliest," the officer said.