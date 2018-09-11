Repair: PWD segregates roads into three categories

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Public Works Department (PWD) will prepare an action plan to re-construct roads that were damaged in floods in five phases.

In a meeting attended by PWD Minister G Sudhakaran and Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, it was decided to segregate the roads that need to be reconstructed into three categories — roads that can be reconstructed and used for one year, roads that need to be overlaid using bitumen macadam (BM) and bitumen concrete (BC), and roads that need to be designed in lines with international standards.

Road repair work will be completed by October 31, 2018, while BM and BC works will be completed before January 30, 2019.