UNDP likely to appoint state coordinator for flood relief activities

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is likely to appoint a state coordinator and seven district-level coordinators for post-flood relief and recovery activities, said G Padmanabhan, the UN body’s former emergency analyst.

The state coordinator will work with senior bureaucrats and the district-level officers will be coordinating with the Collectors concerned and supporting them. The UN body will be locally recruiting people for district coordination as grasp of the local language is crucial to the success of such activities, he said. The district-level officers will also be coordinating with the NGOs and other voluntary organisations with experience in rehabilitation and reconstruction projects, the expert said.

A Master’s in Geography and Planning, G Padmanabhan, who was with the UNDP for over 25 years, was here for a lecture in connection with the CaRe Kerala programme. He said the UNDP, UNICEF and WHO will jointly form a Post-Disaster Needs’ Assessment, which is the first step towards developing a holistic recovery programme.

Padmanabhan, who was part of the Odisha Disaster Recovery Project, said the state had put in place an effective contingency plan when Cyclone Phailin hit the state. While around 10,000 lives were lost in the 1999 cyclone, the toll in Cyclone Phailin stood at 23, most of whom were electrocuted.

He said there is need for shelter- related support and in recovery programme this is one of the major areas. He further said there should be temporary shelters and from there people can return home and repair or maintain the houses. He stressed the need to have a people-centric approach during rehabilitation and maximise the use of green technology followed UNDP.

According to Padmanabhan, the Shelter Programmes can also be used for development activity — for instance the mud deposited during the floods can be used to make mud blocks. Going forward, this can be turned into an enterprise with the affected sections being given entrepreneurship training.

The government should unveil a policy on the recovery programmes and an Institutional Structure should be evolved to decide who will drive the programme, he added.